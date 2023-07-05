New meal prep business coming to Tyler, offers healthy meals prepared by executive chef

Project LeanNation, opening later this year, will offer healthy meals prepared by Executive Chefs and their culinary team.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents will soon have another option for all their meal prep needs. Project LeanNation, opening later this year, will offer healthy meals prepared by Executive Chefs and their culinary team.

The new business, owned by longtime Tyler residents Keith and Lindy O’Brien, currently has more than 40 locations throughout the United States and continues to grow.

Keith O’Brien said the family moved to Tyler in 2014 for not only job opportunities but for a positive way of life and felt the south Tyler business would be a perfect fit.