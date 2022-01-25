x
Jacksonville native opens mental health clinic in hometown

The center will offer psychiatric evaluations and recommendations for treatment, including medication management.

A new mental health clinic is now serving the Jacksonville and surrounding areas. The Be Well Mental Health Center officially opened its doors mid-January.

Owned and operated by Jacksonville native Kristy Perry, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, the center will offer psychiatric evaluations and recommendations for treatment, including medication management.

Kristy, who specializes in psychopharmacology for conditions affecting adults including Depressive, Anxiety, Bipolar and Psychotic Disorders, OCD, PTSD, ADHD, and Personality Disorders, said her primary role is to manage medication regimens such conditions.

