New Mexico man accused of smuggling 6 people into America arrested in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A New Mexico man was booked into the Harrison County Jail Wednesday after officials say he was found smuggling people across the country.

Christopher Vasquez, 50, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was pulled over on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 at mile marker 603 due to several vehicle violations, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

When a deputy and his K-9 investigated further during the traffic stop, the officer learned Vasquez was smuggling six people into the country, the sheriff's office said.

He was jailed on several charges, including six counts of smuggling of people for monetary gain. Other offenses include:

Illegal window tint

No driver's license

Following too closely

No insurance

Obstructed license plate