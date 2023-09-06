New mobile eyewear business brings convenience to East Texas area

Thompson said she decided to open Express Eyewear after listening to people’s needs when she worked in traditional optical stores.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A new mobile eyewear business is bringing the convenience of vision testing, contact lens renewal, prescription eyeglass fittings, emergency eyeglass repairs, and adjustments, and more to the East Texas area.

Express Eyewear, owned by dispensing optician Anna Thompson, opened earlier this year offering a range of personalized eyewear services right to the doorstep of a customer’s home or office as well as local nursing homes making eyewear solutions convenient and comfortable.

Thompson said she decided to open Express Eyewear after listening to people’s needs when she worked in traditional optical stores.