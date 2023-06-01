East Texas Food Bank to open new mobile pantry in Daingerfield next week

The mobile food pantry will be hosted the first Wednesday of every month, starting June 7, in Daingerfield in Morris County.

DAINGERFIELD, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank is rolling out a new farmer’s market style mobile pantry the first Wednesday of every month, starting on June 7.

It will feature fresh produce in Daingerfield in Morris County, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Church on the Rock located at 909 Linda Dr.

Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank said “In Morris County, 17 percent of the residents, including 27 percent of children, are food insecure according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap.”

The mobile pantry is open to anyone is experiencing food shortages. There are no ID requirements is on a walk-up basis. Participants are advised to bring their own carts or bags to put their items in.

“Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents,” Cullinane said.

The East Texas Food Bank is planning to partner with Special Health Resources of Texas to offer complimentary health checkups to people who require additional assistance.

The East Texas Food Bank currently has six partner agencies that operate food pantries in Daingerfield, Naples and Omaha. If you need groceries, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click on FIND FOOD to see when pantries in your county are open.