New murder mystery business comes to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A new business specializing in murder mysteries is now open in Tyler and preparing to host its first event.

The company provides custom or pre-written scripts, penned by CEO and owner Mary Foster, for ticketed events or private parties such as birthdays, fundraisers or corporate dinners. Foster, who has hosted murder mystery events at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum and the Tyler Public Library, said it has long been her dream to open a business specializing in the events.