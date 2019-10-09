TYLER, Texas — Small handmade replicas of Tyler police cars dating back to the 1930s occupy a bottom shelf in the new Tyler Police Department Historical Museum. Other memorabilia is displayed elsewhere, including a police history containing police stories through the years, such as an account of notorious outlaws Bonnie and Clyde hiding out in Tyler.

The department celebrated Monday the opening of the museum within an area of the police headquarters, 711 W. Ferguson St.

Police Chief Jimmy Toler said artifacts in the museum show where the department has come from as far as the level of equipment and uniforms and the advancements the department has made.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.