New Northeast Texas Cancer Research programs available for patients seeking care

TYLER, Texas — Cancer patients can now breathe a sigh of relief. In collaboration with CHRISTUS Health and Texas Oncology, patients will be able to receive all-inclusive care for treating cancer.

This program is aimed to address their physical, emotional, and psychological needs in Northeast Texas facility.

The new program includes but is not limited to:

An array of dieticians and social workers

Art programs that address “Coping Creatively”

Live music in the lobby

Fitness programs, support groups, journaling workshops and book clubs

A team of supportive care services has been carefully crafted to assist patients, families and caregivers through their journey and plan to expand offerings as they receive feedback.

“Cancer care is so much more than doctor’s appointments and new medications," said Dr. Steven Curley, oncology institute chair.

The “Coping Creatively” project will be partnered with artist Heather Crain, offering monthly art journaling workshops and opportunities to participate in live painting in the surgical oncology waiting room.

It is aimed to inspire an creative outlet for patients to process their feelings and bring positivity to the moment.

In addition there will be a partnership with the Tyler Public Library, offering a monthly book club.

The Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute also offers dietitians to address dietary needs and a social worker to assist in psychosocial needs by forming therapeutic relationships.

"A cancer diagnosis can disrupt everything about a person's life from the food they eat, to their mental stability, to their family systems,” said Ashley Parnell, RN, and surgical oncology nurse navigator.

This program is expected to run through June, July, and August, located at the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute on the campus of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.