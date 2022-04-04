New owners to update, rename Longview shopping center

NV Investment Management, which is owned by brothers Nishil and Vivek Patel, recently purchased the center that is home to such businesses as Sharman's Sewing Center and Fisherman's Market.

"The Chaparral Plaza used to be an epicenter of Longview," with a Brookshire's, Luby's and a high-end men's clothing store, said Nishil Patel. "It's become an eyesore over the last 30 to 40 years. We want to reposition it back to what it was, make it one of the nicer shopping centers and more walkable."