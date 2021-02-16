x
New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees

The previous all-time record low temperature was minus 4 degrees set on Jan. 18, 1930.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The temperature this morning in Longview broke an all-time record low when it hit minus 5 degrees at just after 6:30.

The previous all-time record low temperature was minus 4 degrees set on Jan. 18, 1930, according to C.S. Ross, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

Ross said the low temperature record today was set at 6:32 a.m., and it isn’t the only record set for recent temperatures after a winter storm brought plummeting temperatures and unusual amounts of snow and ice to the region. 

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal.

