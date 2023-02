Shalabi said he was thrilled when the opportunity to serve the Tyler community presented itself.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Country Kitchen opened its doors to Tyler and surrounding area residents Tuesday.

For over 80 years, Country Kitchen has been a long standing, pace-setting environment in the breakfast industry.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with menu items such as biscuits, meat loaf, gravy, pancakes, pot roast, and more made homemade and prepped every day, according to owner and operator Abed Shalabi.