New Rose Complex Convention Center plans to open March 2023

It was initially slotted to open in November, but plans changed.

TYLER, Texas — The brand-new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center is about six months away from it’s big reveal.

“It'll be completely state of the art and transformed into a much better more efficient convention center," said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin.

Harvey Hall is gone, soon to be replaced with a 50,000 square foot mega center.

The first hope was to have doors open in November, but the same shipping delays and manufacturing hiccups that have challenged developers during the pandemic put some things on hold for this project.

“We had some outdoor details in the fountain and some other things that have been prolonged," Franklin explained.

By March 2023, developers will unveil 23,000 sq. feet of meeting space, a built in stage, a catering kitchen, and a 3.5 acre park.

All of this and more in a facility just steps away from the nations largest rose garden.