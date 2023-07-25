Bullard ISD implements additional security measures ahead of new school year

In total, the district will have five officers and each campus will have one officer.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD has made additional security changes ahead of the new school year.

The district not only hired a new police chief, but they’ve also added two school resource officers for additional security on campus.

These recent hires are a direct result of House Bill Three which requires public schools in Texas to have officers on campus.

"That's part of the safety initiatives that the state is wanting to ensure that happens for students across the state of Texas. So we have implemented that process as well," said Jack Lee, Bullard ISD Superintendent.

In total, Bullard ISD has five officers across campuses and each campus will have one officer.

Lee said they have almost 3,000 students and over 400 staff members, so when it comes to ensuring their safety it’s all hands on deck.

"We want our parents to know that we're going to do anything and everything to protect them. We're here for them. We're here for the students. We're here for the teachers," said Pat Hendrix, Bullard ISD Police Chief.

Hendrix emphasized that if there ever were a dangerous situation on campus, their officers are trained and equipped to quickly handle it.

"We're not waiting on backup, the officer that's on the scene is gonna go, he's gonna locate the subject. He's gonna engage the subject and eliminate the threat," Hendrix said.