KYTX — A new website will give people who had their property stolen a better chance at recovering what's rightfully theirs.

Leads Online operates the site, Report It, which is meant to assist law enforcement in stolen property cases.

If someone has property stolen from them, they will be able to enter the serial numbers of the item. If that serial number appears at a pawn shop or a similar business, law enforcement will have an immediate match for the item as well as the person who pawned or sold the item.

Report It is a free service.

For a fee, the service also offers assistance to corporations that are missing items.

