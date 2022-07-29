New Summerfield ISD implements 4-day school week

Students, teachers and staff will be on campus four days a week for the 2022-23 school year.

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas — The school year is quickly approaching for New Summerfield ISD -- with some changes.

Students, teachers and staff will be on campus four days a week for the 2022-23 school year.

Friday will be considered a day off for the entire district. It was a decision made by the school board back in May, which received positive feedback from school staff, according to the superintendent.

"The teachers are excited about it; of course, the students are excited about it and it's just something that's been a real positive," said Joe Brannen, New Summerfield ISD superintendent.

Brannen says over the past years with school districts facing a teacher shortage, they believed going to a four-day week would help eliminate the issue -- and it did.

"We're fortunate right now to be fully staffed with our teachers, and we don't have any openings as we speak," Brannen added. "I know, some districts are still trying to fill spots so that's probably the number one reason why it's just retaining and recruiting teachers."

District counselor DeAnna Molloy sees the same perspective and thinks the new change will benefit students and teachers.

"Just having some downtime, I think it's going to be a good thing for our kids," Molloy said. They need time to relax, regroup, and prepare for their studies. I think it's overall going to help with morale and their motivation to want to learn more."

On the other hand, some parents feel it may set students back rather than further their education.

"I disagree with it; I think the kids wouldn't learn what they need to learn within four days and starting early and ending late is a big problem as well," Linda Munguia said.

Wanda Orenlas, a mother of two boys attending New Summerfield ISD, also says her kids aren't fan of the shortened school week.

"My kids really don't like it; they actually would like to do the five days," Ornelas said. "They love being at school and they get bored easily and would rather be with friends at school but I'm OK with it."