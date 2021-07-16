New Summerfield wreck leaves one dead, two in critical condition

The crash remains under investigation.

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas — One has person has died and two others are in critical condition after a two-vehicle wreck near New Summerfield, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported.

At 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-110, approximately 3.5 miles north of the city of New Summerfield.

The investigators' report indicates that the driver of a 2017 Impala, traveling north, lost control after passing another vehicle. The driver ran off the roadway to the east, overcorrected to the left, and traveled into the southbound lane where it struck a 2021 Toyota High Lander.

The driver of the Impala was identified as Tonya Tindall, 62, of Rusk. Tindall was pronounced at the scene by Judge Rodney Wallace and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The driver of the Toyota, Joshua Meelkop, 25, and passenger, Amanda Meelkop, 39, both of Whitehouse were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.