New thrift consignment boutique with unique business model opening in Tyler late July

TYLER, Texas — A new thrift consignment boutique will soon open its doors in Tyler. Hidden Julz thrift Consignment Boutique, owned by Julie Sivley, will open on Saturday, July 22.

“We offer 30 individual booths for weekly rental where people can sell their upscale used clothing, shoes, accessories, and home décor in one place without having to do Facebook marketplace, Poshmark, garage sales, etc.,” she said. “We also have two monthly rental booths for local retail businesses that don't have a store front yet and would like to grow their business.”