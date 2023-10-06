New traffic signals to be activated in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties in mid-October

LUFKIN, Texas — Crews have successfully completed two new constructed traffic signals in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties.
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18 on US 69 North at Chimney Rock, a new traffic signal will be activated in Angelina County.
In Nacogdoches County the traffic signal will be activated on Thursday, Oct. 19, on US 259 at FM 698 in Central Heights.
“These two locations have been under construction by contractors and signal crews after speed studies identified that traffic signals would enhance the safety of motorists driving through these areas and entering and exiting these major corridors from side streets,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer.