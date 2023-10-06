New traffic signals to be activated in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties in mid-October

The traffic signals are expected to be activated in mid October in both counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — Crews have successfully completed two new constructed traffic signals in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18 on US 69 North at Chimney Rock, a new traffic signal will be activated in Angelina County.

In Nacogdoches County the traffic signal will be activated on Thursday, Oct. 19, on US 259 at FM 698 in Central Heights.