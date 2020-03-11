New Tyler restaurant gives back to community

Yoli's in Tyler wants to make sure no one goes hungry by any means necessary.

TYLER, Texas — Yoli’s is already a community staple in Whitehouse. Now, they’re bringing that family feeling to Tyler.

Along with authentic Mexican dishes, Yoli’s aims to help families take a load off in the midst of this pandemic.



“The way it works, let’s say that a family of five comes in and says they have no money or no work, we just tell them ‘hey if you’re hungry, no problem. We’ll feed you,’” Yoli's manager Oscar Pagilla said.

It’s fair to wonder how Yoli’s is able to afford to be so generous. They believe that as long as they continue to help others, the money will come.

“We would like them to know, the community, we’re here for them,” Pagilla said.