Marsh Farm Road Bridge opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69.

The vision for this area began with the developer’s planning and communication with the city about five years ago. The Tyler City Council approved the residential zoning of the property and voted to approve the annexation of the land into the city limits, according to the city.

The project adds approximately 1,300 residences to the city, all built to the specifications of the city code. Additionally, these residences are protected by the Tyler Police and Fire Departments and also have City of Tyler public services like water and sewer.