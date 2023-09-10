New White Oak ISD superintendent focused on student success, safety and communication

He said he came to White Oak ISD because he believed it was an opportunity to be a part of something special.

WHITE OAK, Texas — William Paul describes starting as White Oak ISD superintendent at the end of a school year like trying to jump on a horse when it's already moving.

"You're really not gonna try to stop the horse — you're gonna wanna make sure you have good aim," Paul said. "When you come in the middle of a semester, things are already set in place, so you have to try to fit in and blend in with people, and that's really all I did."

Paul's first official day as superintendent was April 3 when the 2022-23 school year was starting to wind down, so he wasn't aiming to implement any immediate changes, he said.