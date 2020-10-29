East Texas wildlife rehabilitation center hosting carnival to raise money for animal shelter

Admission is $2 or a donation of pet food. All proceeds directly help rehabilitated wildlife.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Want to see a skunk while playing ring toss? Or feed an opossum after going down a haunted trail? At the Jacksonville-based All Creatures Rescue and Rehabilitation Center’s upcoming carnival, you can — and help injured wildlife at the same time.

Happening on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Wind Dragon Farms, this new local wildlife rehabilitation center is attempting to raise money through a community carnival to help earn enough to build a shelter to shield their animals through the winter.

The carnival will include a haunted trail, face painting, a costume contest, a petting zoo and several different games for children and parents to play. Food will be provided by a local Jacksonville restaurant, Hot Dog Heroes.

“I just thought would be a nice way for the local community to come out and see what they would potentially be supporting with the rescue,” Frankie Burns, the owner of All Creatures Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, said.

The center, which opened in 2019,, was a way for Burns to make her more than 20 years of experience in rehabilitating wildlife like squirrels, skunks and possums into something official, she says.

"I just wanted to learn as much as I could about it and help them,” Burns said. “That just became something that I wanted in my life. All Creatures was just another step with that, to make it more official to where people could look me up and if they had something that needed help they could find me that way, as opposed to 'that girl at the vet clinic.'

This year alone, Burns has rehabilitated more than 40 animals, including more than 20 squirrels, a family of possums, three raccoons, a skunk, a turtle and a rabbit.

“As long as I have an empty cage, I'll fill it,” Burns said. “If I'm going to get up to feed one at two in the morning, what's feeding two or three? I'm already going to be up so I might as well do it … It's very fulfilling."

But to ensure these animals get the best of care, Burns needs donations. Rehabilitating wildlife can cost anywhere from $50 to hundreds of dollars per animal depending on how old they are and if they’re injured, Burns said.

Her biggest expense, besides vet care for those that are wounded, is food. Often, she will go through a 20-pound bag of cat food in a week and a half to feed a family of possums.

“It's all volunteer,” Burns said. “Everything that I do for them I do from my own time out of my own pocket. Any vet care, that's all on me … I don't want to overwhelm myself, but I do want to help as many as I can.”

Her most pressing need, Burns said, is building a shelter for the 21 animals she’s currently rehabilitating so they can stay dry and warm through the winter. But the shed would cost $2,500 — money she doesn’t have.

“We have our own bills that we have to take of,” Burns said. “The animals, that's just an extra thing. To me, the animals come first. I want to take of them before I wanna take care of me.”

Burns is a part of a local geo-cacher group and has thrown this “homemade” carnival for the past four years. As the pandemic spread this summer, Burns decided to cancel its usual schedule in the spring.

But she began to think that if she couldn’t throw her carnival for the people, maybe she could make it benefit the animals.

“Instead of offering it to a very limited group of people, I just wanted to offer it to everyone,” Burns said.

The carnival’s games, which will include a sack race, ring toss and stick-horse jousting, will be spread over 3 acres outside. Burns is asking participants to wear a mask and social distance. The price of admission is a donation of pet food or a $2 ticket, which will directly fund their shelter.