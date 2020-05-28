LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police arrested a 24-year-old New York man Monday and charged him with trying to rape a hotel employee, according to a report.

Kamar A. Massaoudou was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on a $20,000 bond with conditions on a charge of sexual assault, jail records show.

Police arrested Massaoudou after responding at 4:30 a.m. Monday to a hotel on Spur 63 to a call about a sexual assault, the report said.

