PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Even though Carthage and New York City are separated by nearly 1,500 miles, that didn't stop the New York Yankees from doing their part to honor a fallen Panola County deputy.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, the "Bronx Bombers" sent the agency a spray of flowers to place at the Peace Officer Memorial in honor of Deputy Chris Dickerson who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, December 31.

Panola County Sheriff's Office

The card reads, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dickerson family and the PCSO."

Panola County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Dickerson was laid to rest Saturday, January 4, during a ceremony at the Carthage CIvic Center.

