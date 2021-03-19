Marshall newspaper carrier injured in shooting

The shooting occurred early Friday morning in the 500 block of Oak Street.

MARSHALL, Texas — A woman was injured after being shot while delivering newspaper in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Police Department, at 5:32 a.m. a Marshall Police department patrol lieutenant reported hearing several gun shots somewhere north of his location.

Multiple 911 calls were received by residents in the area of the 500 block of Oak street stating they were hearing gunfire in their neighborhood. The callers stated they could hear a female screaming for help.

The female victim called 911 stating she believed to have been shot, according to police.

Patrol officers responded to the scene and secured the location and Marshall Fire Department treated and transported the victim to the hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, the 34-year-old shooting victim was a newspaper carrier and was delivering newspapers. She does not know who shot her or why.

The investigation is ongoing, and a person of interest has been identified.