Newspaper carrier who was shot released from hospital

MARSHALL, Texas — The Tyler woman who was shot delivering newspapers in Marshall was released from the hospital Wednesday morning and has had time to reflect on the incident.
"People are going to do things we question daily. Right after I got shot, I was in my hospital bed watching as people were shot and killed in Boulder at a grocery store," Valarie Grubb said from her home Wednesday night. "It can happen anywhere, anytime. People have to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. I got shot in the back because I was delivering papers every day. These people got shot because they went shopping somewhere they go all the time."
On Friday, March 19, Grubb was walking from delivering a Marshall News Messenger daily newspaper to a customer who wanted the paper at a certain place when she heard and saw a white flash from a gunshot.
