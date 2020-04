WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Washington Redskins have traded Longview High School alum Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the NFL, the Redskins will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 draft in return for the offensive tackle.

The former OU Sooner All-American was taken by Washington fourth overall in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.