DALLAS, Texas — NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell says no further action is warranted against Ezekiel Elliott in relation to an incident involving the Dallas Cowboys running back that took place in May.

While attending the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Elliott was involved in a scuffle with a security guard, detained and handcuffed by police.

He was neither arrested or charged for his actions.

Elliott apologized for the role he played in the incident Tuesday on Twitter.