TYLER, Texas — Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler is asking residents to be on the look out for a dog believed to be stolen from the facility.

According to the Nicholas Pet Haven, an unknown man stole a female dog named Tillie, who has been at the facility since she was a puppy.

Nicholas Pet Haven

The facility says Tillie was taken without a leash and believe she may be lost.

If you have any information on Tillie's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Nicholas Pet Haven at (903) 312-7585.