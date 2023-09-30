Nicholas Pet Haven expected to shut down, asking public for donations

In a recent Facebook post, the animal shelter announced if they doesn't receive enough donations it will shut down operations at the end of the year.

TYLER, Texas — Nicholas Pet Haven is asking for the public's help in keeping their animal shelter up and running.

The animal shelter said they are currently being 'shadow blocked' on Facebook which means people are not able to see their content unless they visit their page directly.

So far, Nicholas Pet Haven has raised $4,750 towards a vet bill to save an animal in need. Unfortunately, within that cost it does not include the emergency room bill.

The shelter is also in need of dog food and other necessary supplies.