Nike store in Tyler to close; merchandise up to 50% off

Staff members tell CBS19 the store will close on Monday, May 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Customers were lined up outside the Nike Factory Store in Tyler Wednesday night after getting word the location was closing in May.

According to customers and staff, purchases are up to 50% off until the store closes next week. Staff members tell CBS19 the store will close on Monday, May 15.

The store, which is located at 8930 S. Broadway Ave., Ste. 292 in the Village at Cumberland Park, is just one of a number of stores that have closed this year or are closing at the outdoor shopping center.