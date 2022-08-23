Gov. Abbott includes nine East Texas counties in State of Disaster Declaration

The declaration includes 23 counties in Texas, with nine of them being in East Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott has signed a Disaster Declaration in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties.

On Aug. 23, Gov. Abbott was in Dallas at a press conference providing an update after the flash flooding that the Dallas-Fort Worth and East Texas regions experienced in the last 24 hours.

This State of Disaster Declaration is due to the damaging winds and heavy rainfall that led to both flash and river flooding across the state. The declaration includes 23 counties in Texas, with nine of them being in East Texas.

The nine counties in our region include:

Camp

Henderson

Hopkins

Marion

Rains

Smith

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood