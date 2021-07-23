Nine horses saved from starvation, neglect find home at Murchison animal sanctuary

The horses' caregivers at Black Beauty Ranch are now seeing their true personalities coming out.

MURCHISON, Texas — Nine horses, including two 2-month-old foals, now have a safe home at an animal sanctuary in Murchison after facing severe neglect and starvation.

Seven paso fino mares and two foals were removed from a private property in Washington County by the Houston SPCA. The horses were then placed into the care of Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, a sanctuary overseen by the Humane Society of the United States.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, the group of horses includes two mares (female horses) and their two foals, along with five other mares who could be pregnant. The mares range in age from 10 to 20 years old, and will undergo medical evaluations soon to determine their pregnancy status.

Black Beauty Ranch serves as a home for 800 animals, including 400 horses.