Bus drivers from San Antonio school district pay tribute to Uvalde CISD

SAN ANTONIO — Bus drivers from Northside Independent School District paid tribute to Uvalde CISD Saturday morning by making a heart formation with their buses and physically gathering to spell out 'Uvalde'.

Leroy Montalvo, NISD's Culebra Transportation bus driver, organized the event with his colleagues, NISD Transportation Director Tesilia Garza said.

Station managers from four other stations helped spread the word and invited other transportation employees. In all, employees from five stations gathered in the color Maroon, which is the school color of Robb Elementary, to show their support UCISD.

Garza said UCISD's transportation director and his team were touched by the gesture.