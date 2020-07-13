NJCAA votes to move fall sports to spring

The votes means football, volleyball, soccer and the beginning of basketball will move to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — The vote to move NJCAA fall sports to the spring passed on Monday, Tyler Junior College athletic director Kevin Vest said.

There are 54 schools that play football out of the 512 schools. The NJCAA governs junior colleges throughout the nation with the exception of California, Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.