No action taken by Tyler City Council during public hearing for redistricting

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council held its final public hearing on redistricting Wednesday, with residents offering input into the process of drawing new maps.

After the hearing and some discussion by council members, no action was taken.

"We want to thank the community for their participation in this process," Mayor Don Warren said. "We discussed all of the comments we received, and we are taking all of them into consideration.

During Wednesday's public meeting, several residents offered input, telling council members they appreciated the transparency of the city and sharing what they would like to see in the new district map.