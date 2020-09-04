The Daingerfield Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff Department responded Thursday afternoon to a bomb threat inside the Brookshire Store in Daingerfield.

Customers and employees were immediately evacuated and a search was conducted. However, authorities did not find a bomb inside the store.

Hours later, a person of interest from the investigation returned to the store and was detained.

Following the investigation, officials determined that the person detained made the initial 911 call to report the alleged bomb.

Police say Tron Covin Pate, 36, from Mount Pleasant was arrested for terroristic threat.

Once at the jail, Pate intentionally coughed on an officer and said he had coronavirus. He was subsequently charged with terroristic threat of a peace officer.

These charges were enhanced due to the disaster declaration.