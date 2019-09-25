HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a bomb threat at the Houston County Courthouse.

According to Houston County Cheif Deputy Justin Killough, at around 12 p.m., an employee with the Houston County Courthouse received a phone call in regards to a bomb threat against the courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated and nearby roads were shut down while Montgomery County Fire Marshall Bomb Squad checked the building for any explosive devices.

Officials confirmed no explosive devices were found.

The source of the threat is being investigated.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, Crockett Police Department, Houston County Management Constable Office, and Texas Rangers assisted.