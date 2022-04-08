No estimated restoration time for Longview-Kilgore internet outage

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Kilgore-Cable reported Friday morning that there is no estimated time of restoration for an internet outage affecting its customers that began Thursday afternoon.

“The circuits are not restored. We do not have an ETR (estimated time of restoration),” the company said in a 7:30 a.m. update on its Facebook page. “This remains the priority of both our vendors we lease the circuits and our company engineers. The phone lines and chats will be busy again with long hold times.”