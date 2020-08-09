No fair, no problem | East Texas State Fair to hold 2-week 'Taste of Fair' event

Fair food concessions will be set up in a come-and-go fashion and all food will be served and packaged to take to-go.

TYLER, Texas — The 2020 East Texas State Fair may have been canceled, but the fairgrounds will be anything but quiet this fall.

The East Texas State Fair will be presenting Taste of the Fair — an event created for fair food fans all over East Texas.

Visitors can take home all of the fair food classics like turkey legs, funnel cakes, candied apples, and jumbo corn dogs, as well as local favorites like the tamale slammer, the wonderstick, peach puppies, volcano fries, and more!

Fair food concessions will be set up in a come-and-go fashion and all food will be served and packaged to take to-go.

The event will take place Thursday through Sunday for two consecutive weeks — September 24 - 27, and again October 1 - 4. Food vendors will be open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.