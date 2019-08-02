SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire units responded to a house fire Friday evening in Whitehouse.

The fire happened on CR 2191 near Mozelle Brown Elementary School.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal, the call came in at about 4:58 p.m. from a neighbor. Roughly six units from Whitehouse, Flint and Bullard fire departments responded to the scene to put out the fire.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back porch. A teenage boy who was living in the house at the time noticed smoke and evacuated.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters are still working to put out hot spots in the attic and in a wall.

KYTX

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.