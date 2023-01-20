No injuries reported after Longview house fire

The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon.

According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and

The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an apartment.

The LFD responded with a total of 21 personnel and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Damage repair cost is estimated to be around $10,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, LFD said.