No injuries reported after car rear-ends Tyler ISD school bus

Students were moved to another bus to get school.1

TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a passenger car rear-ended a Tyler ISD school bus.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 7:25 a.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving Tyler ISD school bus 32 on Farm-to-Market Road 2493 at County Road 149 in Smith County. 

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the school bus was stopped southbound on FM 2493, waiting to make a left turn onto CR 149 when it was struck in the back end by a southbound car.  No injuries were reported on the bus or for the driver of the car.

Students were moved to another bus.

    

