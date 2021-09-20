No injuries reported after car rear-ends Tyler ISD school bus

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 7:25 a.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving Tyler ISD school bus 32 on Farm-to-Market Road 2493 at County Road 149 in Smith County.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the school bus was stopped southbound on FM 2493, waiting to make a left turn onto CR 149 when it was struck in the back end by a southbound car. No injuries were reported on the bus or for the driver of the car.