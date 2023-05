Tyler ISD expects to release more information later in the day.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says no students were injured following a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the crash occurred in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Hwy. in front of Starbucks and Pet Supplies Plus.

Two students were on board, but they were not injured.