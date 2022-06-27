No injuries reported after fire at house, sheds in Henderson County

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — No one was injured after firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed two sheds and a two-story house Sunday morning in Henderson County.

According to the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, volunteer firefighters were initially alerted for a grass fire on Forgotten Lane, but they were later told multiple structures, including two sheds and a two-story house on Cheyenne Trail, were on fire.

PSFR said there were no injuries and the American Red Cross will provide assistance to the residents. Local neighbors are working to help as well.

Other fire departments assisted with the fire include Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Mabank Fire, Log Cabin Fire and Malakoff Fire.

Payne Springs noted that local fire departments worked hard this past weekend.