No injuries reported after fire at vacant house in Longview

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 10 minutes, but the fire did about $30,000 in damage.

LONGVIEW, Texas — No was injured after a fire caused significant damage to a vacant house in Longview early Sunday morning.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews arrived to 712 Swancy St. regarding reports of a residential structure fire. They found flames coming from the northeast side of the building in a room that was later determined to be a bedroom.