Multiple people were inside the building, and all of them evacuated without injuries, Findley said.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in August 2022.

No one was injured after a fire Friday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Tysen House building in downtown Tyler.

City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire was not large but there was smoke throughout the building, located at 515 E. Erwin Street.