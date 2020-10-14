x
No injuries reported after house goes up in flames in south Longview

Credit: CBS19

LONGVIEW, Texas — A home was severely damaged during an overnight fire in south Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to a home at 1804 Sandlin St., near Willow Park, on reports of a fire.

Crews arrived and found flames coming from the roof.

"There had already been a partial roof collapse prior to the arrival of the fire department," the LFD said in a statement.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

