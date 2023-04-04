No injuries reported after lightning causes fire at oil well storage tank in Harrison County

According to the Hallsville Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Waldrons Ferry Road and FM 968 for a large fire around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALLSVILLE, Texas — No one was injured after an oil well storage tank site was struck by lightning and caught fire Sunday evening in Harrison County.

According to the Hallsville Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Waldrons Ferry Road and FM 968 for a large fire around 7 p.m.

Firefighters determined an oil well storage tank site (tank battery site) was hit by lightning when the storms came through over the weekend. The site then caught fire.