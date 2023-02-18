No injuries reported after RCSO patrol unit damaged in pursuit

The suspect vehicle continued south on Highway 34 into the City of Kaufman where the pursuit ended by using pursuit patrol tactics.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — According to A Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Friday night Rains County Deputies responded to an assault family violence.

When the deputies arrived, the suspect involved tried to flee the scene in a vehicle. The suspects' vehicle then made contact with one of the Rains County Deputies patrol units.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated by another Rains County deputy and Emory PD unit.

The suspect vehicle made contact with an entrance and exit gate as the vehicle continued to try and escape law enforcement.

The pursuit continued through Rains County into Hunt County on Highway 276.

Hunt County Sheriff's Deputies were able to use tire a deflation tool and the pursuit continued into the City of Quinlan onto Highway 34 South.

A tire deflation tool was successfully deployed by Terrell PD once the suspect vehicle entered the City of Terrell.

According to the post, a felony stop was initiated, and the suspect complied to law enforcement peacefully and was taken into custody.

The suspect was then transported back to Rains County Sheriff's Office.